Oil Futures Steady as Market Braces for Tariff Deadline and OPEC+ Decision

Crude oil futures found some stability as traders remained cautious ahead of a crucial deadline for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threat on Mexico and Canada.

Both nations are key crude suppliers to the U.S., and the proposed 25% tariff on their exports has raised concerns about potential supply disruptions. While the market has factored in some of the risks, uncertainty remains high, setting the stage for increased volatility in the coming week.

Despite the temporary stabilization, crude prices declined for the second consecutive week, reflecting broader anxieties about global demand and supply dynamics. Fears of slowing economic growth continue to weigh on sentiment, particularly as China’s economic data is closely watched for signs of weakening energy consumption. Meanwhile, the possibility of higher U.S. crude production is adding another layer of downward pressure on prices, with shale output continuing to expand.

Adding to the uncertainty is the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, where the group’s next move on production levels could shape the near-term price outlook. A potential decision to extend or adjust supply cuts will be critical for balancing the market. Until then, traders are likely to keep a close eye on geopolitical developments, economic indicators, and shifts in U.S. energy policy to gauge the next big move in oil markets.