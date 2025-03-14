Oil Prices Edge Higher as Supply Risks Clash with Demand Worries

Crude oil futures crept upward Thursday, clawing back losses from the prior session as simmering geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe offset bearish demand forecasts and U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Brent crude traded near $85 a barrel, with markets weighing competing forces of constrained Russian exports and a projected global surplus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conditional openness to a Ukraine ceasefire failed to reassure traders, as analysts dismissed prospects for a near-term resolution. With Western sanctions still curbing Moscow’s oil revenues and Ukrainian drone strikes targeting refineries, Russian supply—which accounts for 10% of global output—faces persistent disruption risks. “The conflict remains a coiled spring under prices,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, noting that prolonged instability could force Europe to seek costlier alternative suppliers.

Offsetting these pressures, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of a looming 600,000 barrel-per-day surplus in 2025, citing rising non-OPEC production and softening demand. The forecast, revised upward from January’s 400,000 bpd estimate, reflects weaker-than-expected consumption in Europe and China, where industrial activity and EV adoption are denting fuel use. “The demand narrative is unraveling,” said RBC analyst Helima Croft, pointing to slumping diesel margins as a red flag.

Fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran introduced another wildcard. The measures, targeting Tehran’s oil exports through secondary sanctions on foreign buyers, could remove 500,000 bpd from global markets if fully enforced—tightening supply just as the summer driving season boosts demand. However, analysts caution that China’s continued purchases of discounted Iranian crude may blunt the impact. “This isn’t 2018. Beijing has little incentive to comply,” said ClearView Energy’s Kevin Book, referencing China’s role as Iran’s top customer.

The tug-of-war leaves oil rangebound. While geopolitical risks provide a floor, the IEA’s surplus projection and OPEC+’s 5 million bpd of spare capacity—readily deployable if prices spike—cap upside. For now, traders are hedging both scenarios: options data shows heightened interest in $90 calls and $75 puts.

The market’s next catalyst may come from OPEC+’s June 1 meeting, where members are expected to extend voluntary production cuts into Q3. Yet with U.S. shale output hitting record highs and fuel stockpiles swelling, the group’s leverage is waning. As Varga notes, “The ceiling for oil is lower in this cycle—unless a Black Swan swims into view.”

For energy investors, the message is clear: strap in for volatility, but don’t bet on breakout moves. In a world of fractured supply and faltering demand, crude’s compass lacks a true north.