Oil Prices Face Mixed Pressures Amid Supply Shifts, Geopolitical Support

Crude oil futures face sustained risk as trader caution meets volatile market conditions. Sentiment remains divided following Thursday’s U.S. inventory report.

The data showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude stocks, contrasting with a bigger-than-anticipated build in gasoline and diesel inventories. This conflicting picture clouds the market’s near-term outlook.

Saudi Arabia’s price cut for Asian crude buyers in July has further fueled concerns. The move coincides with Saudi Arabia’s stated intent to pursue larger crude output. This follows OPEC+’s recent agreement to collectively raise production by 411,000 barrels per day starting in July. Broader macroeconomic uncertainty, including persistent U.S.-China trade tensions and global slowdown fears, continues to weigh on sentiment.

Geopolitical tensions, however, are expected to provide ongoing market support. Consequently, oil prices are likely to stay range-bound. The market continues to balance elevated supply prospects, persistent demand concerns, and underlying geopolitical risks.