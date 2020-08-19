File photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows operating oil pumps in Luling of Texas, the United States. U.S. oil prices turned negative on April 20, 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery shed more than 300 percent to settle at -37.63 U.S. dollars per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Oil prices settled mixed on Wednesday as investors digested U.S. stockpiles data amid lingering concerns over crude demand.

The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery rose 4 cents to settle at 42.93 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for October delivery dipped 9 cents to close at 45.37 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels during the week ending Aug. 14, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts expected the EIA data to show U.S. crude supplies fell 3.8 million barrels last week.

“Another attempt by oil prices to regain their respective five-month highs has failed,” as the uncertainty surrounding demand was weighing on sentiment, Eugen Weinberg, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said in a note Wednesday.

Last week, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries both lowered their forecasts for crude demand in 2020.

