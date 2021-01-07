A tanker conveying petroleum product on Thursday morning rolled over and burst into flames on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub causing panic among commuters plying the route.

Ibrahim Farinloye, an acting coordinator for the South West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to reporters at the scene that the tanker was fully loaded with petrol when the incident occurred.

“The tanker crashed on the side with another trailer on the motion. The trailer was fully loaded with iron rods,” he said.

“It is believed that the two vehicles were trying to outsmart each other before the incident happened,” Farinloye said.

According to him, officials of the fire service have successfully separated the tanker body from the head and are making efforts to put out the inferno.

Farinloye disclosed that no casualty had been confirmed from the incident. Enditem