Oiza and Meyi Reflect on the Realities of Leaving Nigeria

Oiza and Meyi, the twin sisters and rising stars in Nigeria’s art scene, recently shared their candid views on the complexities of migration during a guest appearance on Venita Akpofure’s Uncoloured podcast.

In a conversation that resonated with many young Nigerians, the twins explored the challenges faced by their generation as they consider relocating abroad in search of better opportunities.

While the allure of life in a foreign country remains strong, the reality of migration has become more difficult, especially for today’s youth. Both Oiza and Meyi highlighted how tightening immigration laws and the rising cost of living abroad make the dream of a better life more elusive than it may seem.

Oiza reflected on how much harder it has become to migrate in recent years. “The laws have become stricter, and the exchange rate makes it harder to make it work,” she said. “Back then, you could go abroad and focus on your studies. Now, most people are working while trying to study.” This, she noted, is a stark contrast to the opportunities that once existed for international students.

Meyi also delved into the emotional toll of migration, pointing to the isolation that many young people experience in foreign countries. She recounted a friend’s struggle with depression after moving to the UK, where the cold weather and lack of familiar support networks led to feelings of loneliness. “Suffering is universal,” she remarked. “Whether you suffer in the snow or the heat, it’s the same.”

The conversation then shifted to the unique strengths of staying in Nigeria. Oiza pointed out that despite the country’s many challenges, it offers a sense of community that cannot be easily replicated abroad. “If you’re already established here, it’s easier to take risks,” she said. “You have a community that supports you.” In their view, staying in Nigeria can offer both emotional and professional backing that makes success possible, even in the face of adversity.

For Oiza and Meyi, the decision to stay in Nigeria rather than migrate abroad seems to be more than just a matter of practicality—it is a reflection of the strong, interconnected community they feel rooted in. They underscored that the pursuit of a better life might not always lie in leaving home but in finding ways to thrive within the familiar and supportive environment that their home country provides.