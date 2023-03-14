Ojukwu turns in his grave: Prof. Soludo is killing APGA – Uzoma Ahamefule

Since Peter Obi rescued Anambra State from the hands of political godfathers under APGA, Anambra people have never had it so bad like they are currently having it under Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State. And the Ikemba of Nnewi, Chief Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu is not happy in his grave with the governor.

I met the highly respected Ojukwu in his sojourn. He was lying on his bed covering himself with a black coloured blanket. I respectfully greeted him. He opened his eyes and warmly welcomed me with nice words. He offered me a seat, and as soon as I sat down, he began. He told me stories about Nigeria and his anointed son, Peter Obi. His beautiful and loveable wife Bianca was seated in a vey mighty and well made and decorated sofa reading the novel “Things Fall Apart” of late Prof. Chinua Achebe. The atmosphere in the house was fantastic, and the look of the environment was cosy and adorably enveloping.

I asked Bianca what she was doing. “I want a phrase from the novel as a quote to the letter I want to send to Soludo”, she replied. I then turned to Eze Igbo gburugburu (Ojukwu), because he sighed. And he said, “I have called you to take my message to Soludo. Tell him that he hurt me. Tell him that he has killed APGA, and should henceforth restrain from attacking Peter Obi whether directly or indirectly.” I asked him, “Sir, why did you decide to use a son of nobody like me in the midst of all people to deliver such a powerful and important message to Prof Soludo, Anambra people, Ndigbo and Nigerians in general? Who will believe me?” As I was trying to protest, he turned his back, faced the wall and I woke up.

Somebody should please kindly take this message to Prof. Soludo and tell him that it is from the land of the dead. Ojukwu has spoken. He is not pleased in his grave with his conduct in Anambra and his stand against Peter Obi.

Prof. Soludo is too envious of his brother’s popularity, and it is so sad that he is a total disappointment. How dare him threaten the people of Anambra because of election? He does not portray professorship – neither talks with decorum nor behaves like a scholar. No one had ever imagined that he would become this disaster he is turning out to be today in governance. His envy is perhaps born out of his selfish alleged conceived illusion of wanting to become the president of Nigeria after his term as a governor, and if Obi becomes the president today as an Igbo man, his desire would have eluded him. Consequently he must do all within his power to devilishly tarnish the unbelievable good image of Obi, reduce his acceptability and make sure that he does not become the president. But Prof. Soludo who has left governance to become a script writer – of part one and two – of lies and imaginary stories against the rock of Africa forgot that no man or woman has ever stopped an idea its time has come.

The man who refused to take pension money as an ex-governor, refused houses offered to him in Abuja and in his state based on fairness and justice, refused to take cars from the state government he served unlike his counterparts from other states did and are still doing, is a man of honour. Furthermore, there was not even an accusation of corruption against him let alone that it was not proven. There was also no record to show that he was intoxicated with power. He was never found wanting using his position to victimize the less privileged, instead the case was the reverse, as we saw him being even more compassionate in his powerful position as a governor, such a man is a phenomenon, a contented person with integrity and trusted character. Peter Gregory Obi of Labour Party is that man. He is a very reliable human with impeccable records, and in him hope of salvation for a new Nigeria beckons. Therefore, anyone who tries to hinder his aspiration of playing that vital role that will make Nigeria a respected and a working society for all stands against the good people of Nigeria. Such a fellow stands against a moving train, and anyone who does that gets crushed.

APGA was a growing political party in Nigeria. It is a party with a very strong base in Igbo land, especially in Anambra State, and was highly respected because of the huge admiration the Igbos have for the legacy of Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu. But the pompous and arrogant Prof. Soludo has made nonsense of whatever image that was left of the party after the wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano slapped Ambassador Bianca, the wife of late Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu.

In south east today, the governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo is contesting the position of the worst and the most hated governor with his Imo State counterpart Chief Hope Uzodimma – who happens to be a tragedy in governance – and the wasteful Abia State governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu whose awful and unproductive eight years leadership rebaptised him Mr failure. As the people of Abia State celebrate his exit as governor, they equally celebrate his inability of manipulating himself to the senate, and will also celebrate when his candidate will be woefully defeated in this coming Abia State governorship election on Saturday.

While the people of Imo State and the general public never expected much or applaudable changes from Uzodimma considering that he came fourth in the election that brought him in as announced by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but was unbelievably declared the winner by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the people of Anambra State and Ndigbo at large had hoped and trusted that Prof. Soludo would deliver the dividend of democracy. Therefore, whereas people frowned and mourned the announcement of Hope Uzodimma as a governor, the entire Igbo people celebrated when Prof. Soludo was finally announced as the winner of the governorship election. But Soludo has turned to a misfortune and a disaster as a governor, and Anambra people are sad. Come this Saturday, they will teach him a lesson of his political life that OBIDIENTS are not smiling with this election.

Prof. Soludo should prepare to work with Labour Party lawmakers in Anambra for his remaining term after which he will be voted out. He has killed APGA, and Ojukwu indeed turns in his grave.

Uzoma Ahamefule, a concerned patriotic citizen, and a refined African traditionalist writes from Vienna, Austria.