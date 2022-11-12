Okada rider, driver remanded over robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a commercial motor (Okada) rider and a driver into Police custody over an alleged robbery.

Eliawu Dawud, alias “Tension”, and Alobase Atogsige, alias “Otoo,” both 32, have denied conspiring to rob Habibu Munkaila of GHC383,500.00

They were ordered by the Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah to return to the Court on November 24, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, giving the facts, said Alidu Hamidu, a businessman was the complainant resident at Mamprobi whilst Dawud resided at Nima 441 and Atogsige, a driver, living at Pokuase.

He said on October 25, 2022 at about 1400 hours, the complainant sent the victim, Munkaila with motorbike with registration number M-22-CE 5477 to send GHC383,500.00 to a customer at Achimota.

The prosecution said the victim set off on his motorbike with the said amount and detected that two young men on an unregistered Honda Hornet motorbike were closely trailing him on the Kanda Highway.

The Court heard that the victim then crossed the central reservation and was facing oncoming vehicles to discourage the accused persons from chasing him but it did not work.

The accused persons, it said, pursued and pulled the victim down from the motorbike at a location close to the NDC Party office.

The prosecution said the accused persons started shooting indiscriminately and snatched a backpack containing the money from the victim.

It said investigations revealed that after the accused persons had used the motorbike to rob, they re-sprayed it to hide its identity.

The prosecution said after spraying the bike, the accused persons allegedly gave it to one Alihu Zakaria to sell.

It said on October 27, 2022, the victim led the Police to where he identified the Honda Hornet motorbike used by the accused persons in perpetrating the crime.

The prosecution said the bike, together with the seller were sent to the Police station.

It said two days later, the accused persons sent one Alhassan Yahaya, a witness in the case, with the bike’s document to facilitate the sale and he was arrested.

Yahaya also led the Police to arrest Dawud from his hideout.

The prosecution said in the course of investigation, Dawud admitted that on October 24, 2022 at 0900 hours, Atogsige requested for his motorbike for robbery.

Dawud said after the robbery on October 25,2022 at about 14 30 hours, Atogsige retuned the motorbike to him on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with GHC6,500.00 and a pack of fried rice with chicken.

The prosecution said Dawud led the Police to arrest Atogsige from bis hideout at Nima.

It said investigations revealed that both accused persons conspired and acted in robbing the victim on October 25, 2022 at 1430 hours.