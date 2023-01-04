Okada Rider jailed 15 years for robbery

Emmanuel Waki, aka Pocket, who allegedly robbed a pedestrian’s mobile phone near the Ghana Police Service headquarters, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Waki is said to have committed the act when the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare and his bodyguards and the Police Management Team had returned from observational team duties on December 19, 2022 and entering the Police headquarters.

The bodyguards of the IGP picked up Salifu Alhaji, an accomplice, who was also around the scene, and he led the Police to arrest Waki at his residence at Fadama in Accra.

Waki a 21-year-old Okada Rider, charged with conspiracy to commit crime namely robbery and robbery, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah sentenced Waki to 10 years imprisonment on the charge of conspiracy to commit crime and 15 years imprisonment on the charge of robbery.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The accomplice, Salifu Alhaji, aka Malika, a 24-year-old Okada Rider, who was also facing the same charges, denied the offence.

The court has remanded Alhaji into Police custody to reappear on January 17.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Isaac Babayi, opposed the grant of bail for Alhaji.

The prosecution narrated that on Monday December 19, 2022, at about 2010 hours, the IGP with his bodyguards returned from their routine observational duties.

Whiles standing in front of the Police headquarters, the IGP and his team spotted a motorbike rider riding in a suspicious manner from the Ghana Fire Service headquarters direction heading towards Arko Adjei interchange.

The prosecution told the court that the said rider suddenly diverted from the approved lane he was supposed to use to the opposite lane facing oncoming vehicles.

It said on reaching the pedestrian pavement opposite the CID headquarters, the said suspicious rider snatched the mobile phone of a pedestrian who was then waiting for a vehicle and sped off.

The prosecution said the pedestrian (victim) attempted to chase the said rider but to no avail.

It said the bodyguards of the IGP who witnessed the crime from a distance chased the motorbike rider and within some few minutes, they accosted Alhaji who was then using a red Apsonic motor bike with registration number M-20-GR-6987 whose personality had semblance with the perpetratorand handed him over for investigations.

The prosecution said during investigations, Alhaji denied the offence and mentioned Waki as the one who robbed the pedestrian because he (Alhaji) spotted Waki on his motorbike and Waki sped off from the direction of the robbery on the day of the incident.

It said Alhaji further indicated that he had parked his motorbike in front of the Assemblies of God Church along the Ghana Institute of Journalism route.

The prosecution said on December 20, 2022, Alhaji led the Police to the residence of Waki at Old Fadama and he was arrested.

During investigations, Waki admitted that he was the one who robbed the pedestrian of his mobile phone on the pavement at about 2020 hours on December 18, 2022.

The prosecution said Waki also confessed selling the mobile phone to one Mohammed at GHC300.00.