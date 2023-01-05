‘Okada’ rider murdered on Seketia-Asueyi road

The Police at Sampa in the Jaman North District of Bono Region have launched a manhunt for an unidentified young man for allegedly murdering an ‘Okada’ rider at Seketia in the Jaman North Municipality of the Bono Region.

The tragic incident, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt occurred around 1300 hours on Monday, January 2, 2023, and the Police had since deposited the body at the Sampa Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

A source at the Sampa Police Station that confirmed the story to GNA in an interview on condition of anonymity said the suspect allegedly shot the deceased only known as Alex, aged 18 at close range and fled with his motorbike.

The suspect engaged the deceased to use his motorbike to transport him (suspect) from Seketia to Asueyi for a fee, and the incident happened while they were returning.

When the Police reached the scene, the deceased was lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on the forehead.