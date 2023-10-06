Okada riders aid human trafficking, be watchful – GIS alerts

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has urged residents, particularly those along border communities to be wary of the use of commercial motorbikes in order not to be exposed to human trafficking and related crimes.

According to the GIS, some of the motorbike riders aided human traffickers to traffic unsuspecting victims to other neighbouring countries.

The Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) David Odoi Kpobi, an officer at the Sampa Sector Command of the GIS, gave the advice during a border security and management sensitization engagement, held at Buko, a border town near Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

With support from CDD-Ghana, the MIHOSO International, an NGO organised the engagement in line with the implementation of its cross border crime Project being funded by the International Centre for Migration and Policy Development.

Other local partners supporting the implementation of the project, which is a nationwide exercise being implemented at the border communities and aimed at improving border management and security to help reduce cross border crime, are the GIS and the Department of Social Welfare.

Deputy Superintendent Kpobi expressed worry that human trafficking was resurfacing in Jaman North District which shared the border with Ivory Coast, saying some motorbike riders aided the traffickers by transporting unsuspecting victims through unapproved routes in the area to Ivory Coast.

He said human trafficking remained a serious offence punishable by law, and warned those directly or indirectly involved to desist from the crime, saying culprits were liable to a minimum of five years imprisonment according to the Human Trafficking Act 2005, Act 694.

Nana Kofi Krufi, the Chief of Buko, lauded the implementation of the project in the area and advised the people to remain vigilant as well as support the GIS to clamp down on suspected human traffickers.

He advised the youth of the area who intended to travel abroad to engage the GIS and acquire the relevant traveling documents in order not to expose themselves to unnecessary dangers.