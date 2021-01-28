Four motor riders were on Thursday arrested by the Police at Ashaiman, in Accra, for failing to wear nose masks.

After hours of interrogation, the four were forced by the police to wear the masks and cautioned to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

A police source told GNA that personnel were deployed to communities and public places to enforce the protocols, especially, wearing of nose masks.

The source encouraged all to wear nose masks to avoid “embarrassment” and arrests by the police.

GNA observed that some people wear nose masks properly only when approaching the Police Station or upon sighting Police personnel.

Some nose mask dealers have also pitched camp at the Ashaiman Police Station to quickly sell to people arrested for not wearing or having them.