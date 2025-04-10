Okada Riders Demand Reversal of Age Restriction Law, Warn of Legal

The Okada Riders Association has issued a strong objection to a new regulation that bars individuals under the age of 25 from operating commercial motorcycles in Ghana.

The group has called on the government to reverse the policy or face legal challenges, public demonstrations, and potential political consequences.

In an interview on GHOne TV, the association’s Public Relations Officer, Solomon Akpanaba, criticized the policy as exclusionary and poorly conceived. He argued that the legislation was introduced without consulting key stakeholders in the motorcycle transport sector.

“We knew that these things would happen once the 13-member committee did not involve us. They seemed to have lost their logical reasoning in bringing out this ally,” Akpanaba said.

The newly introduced age restriction is part of a broader regulatory framework intended to streamline commercial motorcycle operations. However, the policy has drawn backlash from riders who view it as unjust, particularly toward young people who rely on Okada services for income.

Akpanaba questioned the rationale behind the age requirement, pointing out the inconsistency of denying legal work opportunities to individuals who are otherwise entrusted with civic responsibilities.

“Why must someone who voted for John Mahama at 18 now be told by the same administration to wait until 25 before they can work legally as Okada riders?” he asked.

He warned that if the government does not reconsider its stance, the association is prepared to escalate its response through legal avenues and organized protest.

“If not, we will demonstrate, we will take them to court, we will curse them. Not spiritually, but when it comes to the next election,” Akpanaba stated, alluding to the group’s influence as a voting bloc.

The spokesperson further criticized what he described as a dismissive attitude from policymakers toward the riders’ perspectives, emphasizing that their objections are based on practical knowledge and research.

“They shouldn’t insult our intelligence. We didn’t come here by wearing coats and ties, we brought logic and scientific research. So if they want respect, they should respect us too,” he added.

The government has not yet responded to the Association’s demands. The issue continues to generate debate as various groups weigh in on the implications of the age limit for employment, youth empowerment, and road safety.