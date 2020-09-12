Dr Nana Ama Adjabeng, the Okaikoi North Municipal Health Director, has launched the polio immunisation exercise in the area with a call on parents to make available their children under-five years for the immunisation.

The exercise started on Thursday, September 10 and would end on Sunday, September 13, to ensure that the children were protected against the poliovirus.

Dr Adjabeng urged parents to cooperate with the health officials to allow for a smooth exercise while encouraging them not to entertain any fear that their children would become paralyzed after the immunisation.

Mr Boye Laryea, the Okaikoi North Municipal Chief Executive, said children were the future of a nation and that government would make all efforts to secure their wellbeing in a holistic manner to enhance their growth.

He said about 600 health workers had been engaged to undertake the exercise in the Municipality and appealed to parents to seize the opportunity to immunize their children to help in eradicating the disease.

Dr Salamatu Nantongma, a Medical Superintendent at the Achimota Hospital, urged parents to follow the preventive measures to ensure their children stayed safe of all diseases

Mr Frank Ofori Appiah-Korang, the President of the Rotary Club of Accra, said Rotarians had contributed nearly a billion US dollars towards polio eradication efforts in Africa alone and 1.8 billion globally.