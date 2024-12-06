Okaikwei Central Youth Sensitized on Petroleum Jobs

Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central Constituency, in collaboration with the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), has held a sensitization workshop for the youth of the constituency.

The workshop, dubbed “Okaikwei Central Petroleum Hub Jobs Sensitization,” aimed to empower the youth with knowledge of the opportunities available in the petroleum sector.

The PHDC’s initiative is part of a nationwide effort to create awareness about the petroleum hub project and its potential to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.¹ The project, which is expected to establish Ghana as a key player in Africa’s energy market, will provide training and employment opportunities for thousands of Ghanaians.

The workshop provided a platform for the youth to learn about the various job opportunities available in the petroleum sector, as well as the skills and qualifications required to access these jobs. The event also featured presentations from industry experts and stakeholders, who shared their insights and experiences in the petroleum sector.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Kwame Boateng, facilitator for the Petroleum Hub Jobs Sensitization workshop, revealed the initiative’s focus on empowering Ghanaian youth to take the lead in the petroleum industry.

The program, led by the petroleum industries, aims to upskill and reskill Ghanaian professionals, recent graduates, and artisans to fill lucrative jobs in the industry. This effort seeks to reverse the trend of relying on foreign workers and instead promote local talent.

According to Mr Boateng, the initiative is open to people of all backgrounds, regardless of prior experience in the petroleum industry. The program will provide training and upskilling to prepare participants for the job market in the petroleum industry.

The Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) is driving this initiative to create jobs, stabilise the cedi, and contribute to Ghana’s economic growth.

By organizing this workshop, Patrick Yaw Boamah and the PHDC demonstrated their commitment to empowering the youth and promoting economic development in the Okaikwei Central Constituency.

By Kingsley Asiedu