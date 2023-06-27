Okaikwei Kidz Pillow Fight Championship To Celebrate 2023 Sallah Festival

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Wallah Festival in the Okaikwei Sub Metro of the Greater Accra Region, Dreamland Sports Plus is organizing a super Pillow Fight Championship specially for kids and youth – U 15 and U 20.

The event has been fixed for the Bubuashie Bishop School junction on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Side Attraction would involve Boxing and Break Dancing, Modelling and Rapping.

Mr. Emmanuel Nii Adjin Olla Williams, President of Ghana Tug of War Association and Chairman of the Pillow Fight Championship in Ghana said the event is to educate the public on Pillow Fight as a sport that can take a local champion to a world champion and earn big fortune just like Boxing and other combat sport.

“So soon the sport has chalked one year since it was introduced, we know the future is bright as people enjoy the sport, especially the youth” he said.

He said the national Championship Belt that arrived from the united States of America will be displayed and also an opportunity to see the first winner.

He expressed that sports is an avenue for advertising and marketing, so companies must support sports men and sports activities.

He said people are blessed with different talents and abilities to become champions in different sports fields.