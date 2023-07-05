Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah Joins Angel FM

Accomplished political show host, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, has officially joined Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN). The highly anticipated agreement between ABN and the outspoken media personality has been finalized.

Afrifa-Mensah will soon assume his new role as the leading figure of the station’s breakfast show. ABN is delighted to welcome such an experienced and knowledgeable broadcaster, as it aims to assemble a conglomerate of the country’s finest media practitioners.

Before joining Angel FM, Afrifa-Mensah was associated with Happy fm and Radio XYZ, owned by XYZ Broadcasting Limited. In a statement, he expressed his enthusiasm for becoming a part of the organization, assuring that he will exceed expectations in his new role.

About Angel Broadcasting Network

Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) is a prominent media conglomerate based in Ghana. The network operates various radio stations across the country and Angel Tv, offering a wide range of entertainment, news, and informational programming to its audience.

Founded by Dr. Kwaku Oteng, a successful businessman and entrepreneur, ABN has rapidly established itself as a leading player in the media industry within Ghana. The network is committed to delivering high-quality content, covering diverse topics such as politics, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and current affairs.

ABN’s radio stations are well-known for their engaging talk shows, informative discussions, and entertaining programs that cater to the interests of a diverse audience. The network’s television channel provides a mix of entertainment, drama series, news bulletins, and thought-provoking talk shows, further solidifying its position as a comprehensive media platform.

One of ABN’s strengths lies in its ability to attract talented and seasoned media personalities, journalists, and hosts, such as Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, who recently joined the network as a political show host. This strategic move showcases ABN’s dedication to assembling a team of top-notch media practitioners.

ABN’s commitment to excellence has earned it a significant and loyal viewership and listenership across the country. As a forward-thinking media entity, the network also embraces digital platforms to extend its reach and engage with a broader audience.

With its continuous growth and dynamic approach to media broadcasting, Angel Broadcasting Network remains a dominant force in the Ghanaian media landscape, contributing significantly to the country’s media industry’s advancement and development.