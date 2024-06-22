Okere DCE Daniel Addo Kenneth Supports Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club

Mr. Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Okere District Assembly, has provided substantial support to Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club, the sole inland team competing in the Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League.

During a ceremony at his office in Adukrom, Eastern Region, the DCE made a significant cash donation and presented a new set of jerseys to Okere Rangers BSC. His gesture aims to bolster the club’s resources and enhance their performance in the league.

A former national volleyball athlete, Mr. Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth expressed his deep passion for sports and affirmed his commitment to youth development in the district. He emphasized that fostering sports is a key priority, highlighting its role in promoting community engagement and talent development.

“In line with our commitment to sports development, the Okere district assembly is actively planning to establish a dedicated beach soccer venue near the picturesque Asenema waterfall tourist attraction,” Hon. Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth announced. This initiative seeks to further promote beach soccer and attract more enthusiasts to the sport within the region.

Currently, Okere Rangers holds a commendable position, ranking 5th on the national beach soccer league table. The support from Hon. Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth underscores his dedication to nurturing local sports talent and fostering a thriving sports culture in Okere District.

As Okere Rangers continues their journey in the Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League, the community looks forward to seeing their progress and the positive impact of enhanced support and infrastructure on their performance.