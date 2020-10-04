Furniture

The Okere District Assembly has donated 542 dual and mono desks to the District Education Directorate for distribution to basic schools in the district.

The furniture, funded with the District Assembly Common Fund- Responsive Factor Grant (DACF-RFG), is aimed to improve facilities in basic schools in the district.

Mr Daniel Kenneth, Okere District Chief Executive (DCE), presenting the items on behalf of the Assembly, said attendance was low in most schools in the district due to lack of furniture.

He said the provision of the desks would ensure children learn in a conducive environment.

It will also impact on teaching and learning and pledged the Assembly’s support to improve education in the area, he said.

