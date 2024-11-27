Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Okey Bakassi Reflects on Life-Changing Moment That Reshaped His Career

    Nigerian actor and comedian Okey Bakassi recently shared a deeply personal story on the Honest Brunch podcast, recounting a pivotal moment that drastically reshaped both his career and approach to relationships.

    The seasoned entertainer reflected on a conversation with a woman he once considered dating, which challenged his perspective on his future and the uncertainties of the entertainment industry.

    The encounter occurred early in Okey’s career, a time when he was still navigating the unpredictable nature of show business. The woman, who was also involved in the entertainment industry, expressed concerns about their potential future together, particularly questioning how they would manage during the times when Okey didn’t have steady gigs or a reliable income.

    Her direct, unfiltered words left a lasting impression on Okey: “If you can’t perform or make money, how do you expect me to prepare a meal for us? How will we survive?”

    Although the question initially stung, Okey admitted it was a much-needed wake-up call that forced him to confront the realities of his profession. “At first, her words stung,” he confessed. “But looking back, I realize it was the push I needed to take my future more seriously.”

    That conversation became a turning point for Okey, prompting him to reevaluate his career trajectory and financial stability. He began to plan for the lean periods that inevitably come with the entertainment industry. “It made me realize I needed a safety net—something to fall back on when the gigs weren’t rolling in,” he shared.

    Reflecting on the impact of that moment, Okey acknowledged that it helped him understand the importance of long-term planning, not only for his career but also for his personal life and relationships.

