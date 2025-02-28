Okocha Slams Carragher’s AFCON Remarks: “Judge His Career, Not Africa’s Pride”

Former Nigerian football icon Jay-Jay Okocha has launched a scathing rebuttal against ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for dismissing the prestige of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), urging fans to disregard critiques from those he labeled “non-achievers” in the sport.

The debate erupted after Carragher, now a pundit, argued during a recent discussion that AFCON lacks the “competitive value” of other continental tournaments like the UEFA European Championship, while downplaying its impact on Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or prospects.

Okocha, a two-time AFCON winner and former Super Eagles captain, did not hold back in his response. “There are some players who will say things—you just overlook them,” he said. “If you look at their career and the type of football they played, you’ll understand. I mean, you wouldn’t want your son to be like Carragher. So he can never appreciate African football or the talents that come from Africa.”

The remarks underscore a broader frustration among African football legends over perceived Eurocentric biases in evaluating the continent’s premier tournament. AFCON, first held in 1957, has long been a stage for Africa’s footballing identity, producing iconic moments and global stars. Yet it frequently faces unwarranted criticism over scheduling, organization, or perceived competitiveness—a narrative African players and fans argue is rooted in outdated stereotypes.

Carragher’s comments, made during a discussion on Salah’s stellar season, sparked outrage for framing AFCON as a hindrance to the Egyptian’s individual accolades rather than a celebration of continental excellence. Critics, including Okocha, argue such views ignore the tournament’s cultural significance and its role in elevating African talent to the global stage. Notably, Salah himself has repeatedly emphasized the honor of representing Egypt at AFCON, calling it a “dream” despite falling short of titles.

Okocha’s retort also highlights a recurring tension in football discourse: the credibility of pundits whose playing careers lacked international or continental glory. Carragher, while a respected Premier League figure with Liverpool, never won a major international trophy with England or competed in a World Cup—a point Okocha subtly weaponized to question his authority on judging tournaments like AFCON.

The backlash extends beyond Okocha. Other African greats, including Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o, have historically defended AFCON’s stature, citing its unique blend of passion, unpredictability, and raw talent. For many African players, the tournament remains a career pinnacle, often played in front of fervent crowds and under immense patriotic pressure—a stark contrast to Carragher’s portrayal of it as a “distraction.”

As the debate rages, one thing is clear: AFCON’s legacy cannot be distilled into European-centric metrics of “value.” For Okocha and millions across the continent, it represents resilience, pride, and the unyielding spirit of African football—a narrative no pundit’s hot take can diminish.

Carragher’s remarks, while provocative, reveal a deeper issue in global football’s power dynamics. Tournaments outside Europe are often judged through a lens that prioritizes commercial appeal or familiarity over cultural resonance. AFCON’s 2023 edition in Ivory Coast, for instance, drew over 2 billion viewers worldwide, shattering stereotypes about its reach. Yet its stories—of underdog triumphs, political healing, and generational talent—rarely receive the nuanced analysis afforded to UEFA events.

Okocha’s fiery defense is less about Carragher personally and more about reclaiming Africa’s right to define its own footballing excellence. As the continent continues producing world-class players, the demand for respect—not condescension—grows louder. Whether European pundits listen, however, remains to be seen.