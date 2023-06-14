Okoe Boye Reveals GHC 150 Million Monthly Payments in NHIA Claims

During a two-day working visit to the Bono Region, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), disclosed that an average of GHC 150 million is paid in claims every month to health facilities across Ghana.

He mentioned that this amount has increased by close to 50% due to currency movements and inflationary pressures.

Speaking at Abanpredease, the Palace of Dormaahene, Dr. Okoe Boye highlighted the importance of the NHIS as one of the most impactful interventions introduced by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He stressed the significance of every citizen possessing an NHIS card to access affordable healthcare, emphasizing their inalienable right to quality healthcare. Dr. Okoe Boye expressed concern about unscrupulous individuals within health facilities who continue to illegally charge clients, stating that measures have been taken to monitor and hold them accountable.

Addressing the sustainability of the NHIS, Dr. Okoe Boye assured the public of the government’s commitment to its success.

He urged citizens to report any anomalies encountered at healthcare facilities to the NHIA, as this feedback would contribute to improving service delivery.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, called upon Ghanaians to recognize the importance of registering for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Chief emphasized that enrolling in the NHIS is crucial for individuals and families to safeguard their health and financial well-being in times of illness.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II stressed that the NHIS offers a wide range of benefits, including access to quality healthcare services and financial protection against the burden of medical expenses.

He urged citizens to take advantage of this vital healthcare program, as it not only ensures timely medical attention but also reduces the financial strain that often accompanies unexpected health challenges.

The paramount Chief highlighted the significance of being proactive and responsible when it comes to healthcare. Encouraging Ghanaians to register for the NHIS, he reminded them that prevention and preparedness are key in maintaining a healthy society.

By enrolling in the scheme, individuals and families can avail themselves of preventive care, timely treatments, and emergency services, thereby safeguarding their overall well-being.

Accompanied by Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, the NHIA team later commissioned the newly constructed offices of the Scheme at Wamfie, the district capital of Dormaa East.

Madam Owusu Banahene advised the users of the facility to prioritize maintenance, emphasizing the importance of a maintenance culture to ensure the longevity and sustainability of the NHIA facilities. Her advice aimed to instil a sense of ownership and responsibility among the facility’s users.