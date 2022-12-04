Okoe Vanderpuije advises Constituents to be health conscious

Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South has advised people in his Constituency to be health conscious always.

Joining a massive Charity Health Walk organized by the Cartel Foundation, he praised the general idea to walk to be fit and the organisers for their wonderful initiatives. He promised to support all their activities.

He was able to do the whole distance and commended the participants.

CEO of the Cartel Foundation, Mr. Henry Harry Owoo also conveyed his sincere appreciation to all who took part in the exciting and massive Charity Health Walk on Friday, December 2nd, 2022.

He said the Foundation wants to thank everyone and all sponsors who showed love to donate towards the programme.

“People had the option of excusing themselves after week of work, but it turned out to be great as it was massive and exciting, we really appreciate” he said.

He noted that Cartel Foundation is moving in other regions of Ghana, and a similar program would come off in one of their working areas. Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib CEO of the Coastal Development Agency (CODA) and other dignitaries and professionals joined the event including, former Black Stars utility player Sam Foyoo Johnson and former Black Starlets Skipper Emmanuel Ansong, likewise Faruzia Osman, National Female Boxer.