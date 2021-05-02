An early first half goal from Augustine Okrah was enough to secure all three points for Kotoko as they edged Legon Cities 1-0 in a match-day 22 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The three points put Kotoko on top of the league temporarily with 38 points with Medeama yet to feature in week 22.

Kotoko was the better side in the early exchanges keeping more of the ball as they looked for the opener.

The early pressure from Kotoko paid off in the 14th minute when Augustine Okrah tapped in from close range after a delightful free-kick from Fabio Gama.

Hans Kwofie had a chance to restore parity for the home side four minutes later but goalkeeper Razak Abalora pulled up a brilliant save to deny the marksman.

Kotoko had lost control of the game after going a goal ahead with Legon Cities beginning to look more dangerous in attack.

Victorien Adebayor tried his luck from 25 yards but the effort on goal was feeble as goalkeeper Razak Abalora safely gathered.

Kotoko nearly added the second goal against the run of play but Emmanuel Gyamfi could not put the ball into an empty net after a hauler from Legon Cities goalkeeper Selorm Komla Honu.

Defender Habib Mohammed came close on stroke of halftime with a left-footed strike which narrowly missed by a whisker.

Legon Cities started the second half a more determined side as they searched for the equalizer.

Emmanuel Gyamfi who missed a glorious opportunity in the first half had another half-chance in the opening minutes of the second half but couldn’t keep his composure as he blasted wide.

Legon Cities winger Jonah Attuquaye come close to restoring parity on the half-hour mark but his drive at goal went off the crossbar.

Substitute Baba Mahama had a glorious opportunity to put the Royals level but he couldn’t beat goalkeeper Razak Abalora who pulled up an impressive save.

The pressure was relentless on the Kotoko defence and substitute Asamoah Gyan had a chance from a free-kick in the 78th minute but his drive from 20 yards missed the target.

Tempers were rising in the late stages of the game with tackles flying in from all angles but Kotoko held on to secure all three points.