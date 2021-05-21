The Okuapeman Traditional Council has held a historic durbar in Amanokrom in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his dedication to national development and continuous advocacy for coexistence among all religious faiths.

Led by the Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Kwesi Akufo III, the Okuapeman Traditional Council assembled its divisional heads and displayed its rich culture to welcome Sheikh Sharubutu and his entourage to the Palace with a durbar.

The National Chief Imam was in Akropong to make a presentation of food items to the Akropong School for the Deaf and Blind, and took the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on the Chief.

The Okuapehene said the Chief Imam’s visit was historic adding: “I am privileged and honoured to host the National Chief Imam. This is historic and we will never forget this day,” he said.

The National Chief Imam prayed for the Okuapehene, asking Allah to guide and bless him with good health and wisdom to lead his people and prayed for peace and unity in Ghana.

The Chief and Council members accompanied Sheikh Sharubutu and his entourage to the school for the presentation.

