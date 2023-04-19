Okuapeman Senior High School in desperate need of Computers

Management and students of Okuapeman Senior High School have expressed a desperate need for computers following a recent theft of computers in the school.

The incident happened when the school went on a short break during the Easter festivities.

Mr Peter Anoma-Kodie, an alumni of the school told the Ghana News Agency that thieves broke into the ICT lab of the school and made away with about 10 desktop computers, four laptop computers and a sound system, which was mostly used by students for their oral English.

The school has several students who are visually impaired but do not know how to use the braille, so, they rely heavily on computers and laptops to do their academic work.

Mr Anoma-Kodie said the students were going to write their West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in three months and the students who were visually impaired would be the most affected if they did not get computers to write the exams.

He said the absence of computers and the sound system would also affect how the school prepared the students for the final exams.

Mr Anoma-Kodie said, “We would want to appeal to the public, and government through the Ministry of Education, corporate Ghana, NGOs’, and churches that this was an emergency, and we need their support as soon as possible.

“We need as a matter of urgency about 20 desktop computers and 10 laptop computers before July so we can prepare the visually impaired students for the WASSCE exams, and we will also need a good sounds system for the oral English and lectures at the center,” he added.

Okuapeman Senior High School located in the Akuapem North Municipality has a lot of students who are visually impaired.