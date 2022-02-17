Okuapemman Old Students: Adehye 94 shows love to street kids in Accra

Adehye 1994, dubbed, ‘The Mayors’, a fraternity of like-minded past students of Okuapemman School, Akropong, Akwapem who completed their O-Levels in 1994, on Sunday, February 13, 2022, feted some less privileged children on the streets of Accra, in a pre-valentine giveaway.

The gesture was to show them love and care on the eve of the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day worldwide.

It was also meant to bring joy and happiness into the lives of these children who spend most of their daily routine on the streets and cannot afford decent meals of their own on a regular basis.

On Sunday afternoon, the giveaways started at the Accra Mall where The Mayor’s distributed food and drinks to the children and some mothers.

The exercise continued around the 37 area before ending at the Ring Road to cap off a very successful event.

The package included 100 packs of jollof rice each with chicken, bottled water, and soft drinks.

Also, each 100 packs of kenkey contained 2 balls, fried fish, bottled water, and soft drinks.

The Mayors were full of joy as they chose to celebrate such a lovely day with the children.

“We will continue to do our very best in ensuring that we become a beacon of hope for the less privileged in society and our Alma Mater,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“Our next move is to give to the school that taught us and has made us what we are today,” he added.

“The vision for the group, he said, is to bring on board past students of Okuapemman School who did not complete in 1994 and even those who did not attend the school, adding that, “some have already shown interest in joining.