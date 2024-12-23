Okuben Family Demands Police Action Over Missing Corpse in Ningo

The Okuben family of Lowehkponor, within the Ningo Traditional Area, has called on the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the mysterious disappearance of the body of their relative, Seth Kojo Okuben. The family alleges that the body has been illegally buried in the deceased’s room by a self-proclaimed traditional leader, Asafoatse Emmanuel Tetteh Kwetsu.

In an interview, Asafoatse Ashalley Kwetsu Okuben IV, the recognized traditional leader of the Okuben family, revealed that preparations were underway for a proper burial when they discovered that the body had been clandestinely interred. He claims Emmanuel Tetteh Kwetsu justified his actions by declaring the deceased as his “priest.” However, the burial was conducted without family consent or the requisite legal permits.

Police Inaction Frustrates Family

According to Asafoatse Ashalley Kwetsu Okuben IV, the family promptly reported the matter to the police, who instructed them to provide a hearse for the exhumation. However, the police failed to honor their commitment. Despite follow-up attempts, law enforcement assured the family that efforts were being made to locate and apprehend the suspect, who is currently on the run.

Suspect’s Controversial History

The suspect, Emmanuel Tetteh Kwetsu, is said to have a history of attempting to claim the Asafoatse title for the Okuben clan, despite repeated court rulings against him. “This man has been a persistent source of trouble for the family and myself,” Asafoatse Ashalley Kwetsu Okuben IV stated.

Call for Justice

The Okuben family insists they will leave no stone unturned to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served. “This is not just about the desecration of a grave; it is about respect for tradition, family, and the law,” the family said.

The police have yet to provide a detailed update on the investigation, raising concerns about the commitment to resolving the matter. The family has urged the authorities to act swiftly to bring the fugitive suspect to justice and restore peace to the community.