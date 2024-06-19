Okudzeto-Ablakwa accused of being a political fraud

The North-Tongu member of parliament, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, has been accused of being “a fraud of a politician” by deputy communications director of the NPP, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu.

This scathing critic of the legislator was contained in an open letter addressed to him by the NPP strong man.

Owusu-Bempah also called out Ablakwa’s double standard, hypocrisy and criminal conduct in evading tax and naked violations of Article 98[2] of the constitution.

Owusu-Bempah said “despite your continued insistence that you were some squeaky clean political animal, verifiable

records shows you have actually been fraudulent with your politics”

Mr Owusu-Bempah further detailed other criminal claims against the North-Tongu NDC-MP and averred that his petition to CHRAJ was based on Ablakwa’s criminal misdemeanours.

Below is Owusu-Bempah’s Open Letter to Okudzeto-Ablakwa.

Dear Okudzeto-Ablakwa,

I realise this is an extremely busy time for you between games of demonstrations and tweeting but I hope you may be boosted by a rare open letter from me at such an inconvenient moment in the history of Ghana.

In fact, there is no correct time to oppose your hupocrisy, prejudice open hatred, and jealousy for successful Ghanaian businesses.

The time is always now.

It is the right time because, along with millions of Ghanaians, I’ve come to realize that opposing you is no longer a political decision. It is a moral one.

Some of us can no longer tolerate your boorish politics, loud, brash, and your constant need to be belligerent.

I’ve watched you as you engaged in exceccesive partisan politics for a long while.

I’ve watched you joyfully encourage double standard and gleefully tell stories of your so-called watchdog role.

Despite your continued insistence that you were some squeaky clean political animal, verifiable

records shows you have actually been fraudulent with your politics.

You are always pointing the finger at someone else, but you have the scariest skeletons in your closest.

Let’s run through a laundry list of your fraudulent political conduct.

As a member of parliament, are you not mandated to comply with Article 98[2] of the constitution of Ghana, which forbids members of parliament from holding any other office of profit or emolument, whether public or private, directly or indirectly, without the permission of the Speaker of Parliament upon recommendation of a committee of parliament?

Did you seek clearance from the speaker as mandated by the constitution before incorporating Volta Klenam Farms and Industries LTD?

Have you filed and paid the required personal income taxes owed to the state as director of Volta Klenam Farms and Industries LTD?

As a beneficial owner of Volta Klenam Farms and Industries LTD, why didn’t you ensure that the company file and honours its tax obligations to the Ghana Revenue Authority?

You’re the same guy whom while claiming to be entitled to the title Honourable Deputy Minister at age 28 years without having done any public service in your life defended the judgement debt paid to Alfred Woyome and Waterville Holding, a foreign subsidiary operating in Ghana.

Again, Martin Amidu categorically made a claim against you that you attempted to corruptly induce him to approve the payment of a US$ 1.3 million alleged judgment debt to Isofoton SA in 2011.

Can you imagine the US$ 1.3 million loss to the national purse that you, Ablakwa, sought corruptly to get Martin Amidu to approve for payment to Isofoton, a foreign company?

So, would you rather support foreign companies to dupe Ghana?

Is it the case that the approval of this corrupting request would have benefitted you personally, but for Martin Amidu’s refusal to do so?

How about your alleged involvement in land deals and your support for the Bulgarian High Commission’s land grabbing in Cantonment?

Is that how you make your money? It is a fact that you have never worked as a person before entering public service.

How did you come by the wealth you often displays? How did you come by the properties that you own? The Airport Hills properties? Did you acquire them through fraudulent enterprises as Marin Amidu alleges?

Is it any wonder that your own adopted father, Benet Ablakwa, who assumed legal responsibility for your upbringing since age 3 walked into the offices of Daily Guide on Friday January 21, 2011 swearing that you were too ungrateful to occupy a ministerial position and that it would be in the interest of the country if you were relieved of your deputy ministerial position?

Didn’t your father in the company of your sister, Sally Ablakwa, told Daily Guide that you treated him like a piece of rag?

In fact, it seems that all of your years of biting the hands that fed you may be coming home to roost.

Those of us who have been paying attention will not allow you to rebrand yourself. You really don’t have Ghana at heart. You are not patriotic. You are not a victim of the very political culture that you’ve joyfully enflamed for months. You are a man who has encouraged prejudice and attrition in the pursuit of a personal parochial agenda. And though your actions will no doubt change over the next few months, you will always remain who you are.

You’re actually bereft of both leadership and ideas. Your intellectual and moral decrepitude matches the leadership deficit of the party that you belong to.

You demand fairness, yet you offer none. You want to take credit for successes, even someone else’s, yet take no responsibility for your irresponsible antics.

That’s why I petitioned CHRAJ to investigate your fraudulent political conduct.

Yes, you are a child cursed by a father who brought you up from age three because of disrespect and deviant behaviour, and no wonder you have grown up to become Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; a scourge on all decent members of the whole Ghanaian society except those who feed your greedy political stomach.

We have all read the Shakespearian character of ‘Macbeth’ and see how Macbeth’s poor decisions and lack of character lead to his tragic death. Because of Macbeth’s decision to kill Duncan, his decision to assassinate Banquo, and his decision to visit the witches, the consequences of his actions lead to his death.

In effect, you have actually written your political obituary, and the fate of Macbeth awaits you politically.

Sincerely,

Ernest kofi Owusu-Bempah

(Deputy Director of Communications, NPP)