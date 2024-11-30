Okudzeto Ablakwa Reacts to CHRAJ’s Report on National Cathedral Project: “Damning and Explosive”

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has described the report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on the National Cathedral project as “damning,” “explosive,” and with “far-reaching implications.”

In an interview on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, November 30, Ablakwa emphasized that while he had reservations about certain portions of the report, the findings should not be downplayed. He stated, “This report is explosive, damning, staggering, it has far-reaching implications.” His remarks follow the release of the CHRAJ report, which emerged after he petitioned the Commission to investigate the handling of state funds for the National Cathedral project and related concerns.

The petition, filed by Ablakwa in January 2023, requested an investigation into the payment of GHC 2.6 million to JNS Talent Centre Ltd., a company linked to the project, as well as the appointment of contractors for the National Cathedral without adherence to public procurement laws. Additionally, the petition sought action against a conflict of interest involving Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, who held dual roles both at the National Cathedral Board and JNS Talent Centre.

After over a year of investigations, CHRAJ concluded that the contract awarded to Ribade Company Ltd. for the construction of the National Cathedral violated the country’s procurement laws. The report noted that $312,394,049.53 was paid to Ribade Company Ltd., and the contract was found to be “illegal and void” for failing to comply with the Procurement Act, specifically Act 663 and its amendments under Act 914. CHRAJ recommended that the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) intervene and cancel the contract. The Commission also called for further investigations and potential prosecution of the Board of Trustees for disregarding procurement regulations.

Ablakwa, who has been a vocal critic of the project, expressed shock at the findings, saying, “This is a very damning report. To have a project which is being done in the name of the Almighty and superintended by reverend ministers to have this outcome…” He added that the situation is made worse by the involvement of religious figures, which has heightened public scrutiny.

The National Cathedral project has been highly controversial, with critics accusing the government of misusing taxpayer money for a project that many view as unnecessary. While President Akufo-Addo had promised to build the National Cathedral as a personal tribute to God, the project has faced financial hurdles, with a lack of funding from both institutions and philanthropists.

The CHRAJ report adds to the growing public debate over the project’s legality and the use of state resources, as the government grapples with backlash and calls for greater accountability.