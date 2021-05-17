Okwahu United
Okwahu United

Okwahu United FC has secured qualification to the next round of the MTN FA Cup after beating B.S Pelicans FC by two goals to nil in the preliminary round of the competition at the Blue Skies Park at Nsawam.

The team from Nkawkaw scored the two goals through Maclean Ampadu and Prince Asare.

B.S Pelicans, one of the top teams in the Eastern region division two league, could not contain the “Asase Aban” boys who were poised to make a difference.

Okwahu United, is currently the reigning Eastern Cup champions and has a formidable team ready to prove a point at this year’s MTN FA Cup competition.

The team is waiting for the next draw of the competition to know their next opponents.

