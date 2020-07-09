Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Okwawuhene has presented 10,000 face masks and hand sanitizers to communities in rural Kwahu in the Eastern region.

The communities included; Abene, Akwasiho, Banka, Abepotia, Wawase, Jejeti Nkwanta, Nkawanda, Danten, Hweehwee, Fodoa, Hwediem, Kofi Dede, Aweregya, Kwahu Praso, among others.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said on Thursday. The gesture which forms part of activities marking the third year of enthronement of the Okwawuhene was to help the communities to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Chief said the COVID-19 had hit the Kwahu communities with an increase in cases that should get everyone alarmed.

“The disease is no respecter of persons, and we must take personal responsibility for our safety and that of those under our care”, the Chief said.

He encouraged all especially the community members to continuously adhere to all safety protocols prescribed by health officials, especially washing hands regularly and covering the nose or mouths and as well ensure social distancing.

He commended the Okwawuman Association of North America and the volunteers who ensured that the exercise was a success.

