Okyeame Kwame Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey, Identifying as an Omnist

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has shared a deeply personal revelation about his spiritual beliefs, identifying as an omnist—a perspective that embraces the truth in all religions.

In a candid interview, the artist, who was born into a Christian home and raised in the Methodist Church, explained that his spiritual journey had led him to move beyond traditional boundaries.

Okyeame Kwame reflected on how his understanding of religion shifted after delving into Africa’s colonial history. He cited a pivotal moment when he came across a letter from King Leopold II of Belgium, which illustrated how religion had been used as a tool for controlling Africans during colonial rule. This discovery sparked a profound transformation in his spiritual outlook.

“I was born as a Christian in the Methodist Church, but now I am an omnist,” Okyeame Kwame shared. His shift in belief stems from the idea that all religions contain elements of truth and wisdom, and that no single tradition holds a monopoly on spiritual understanding.

For Okyeame, being an omnist means embracing a broader view of spirituality, one that is inclusive rather than exclusive. “Spirituality should include everyone, not just one group or tradition,” he said, emphasizing the importance of learning from and respecting various belief systems across the world.

His openness to exploring all religions and philosophies underscores a desire to transcend religious divisions and promote unity through shared spiritual insights.