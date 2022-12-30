Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone & More At Accra Fashion Week 2022

Accra Fashion Week, Ghana’s leading fashion week, held its 9th edition from December 7-11, 2022 with a host of activities welcoming various individuals and participation across the nation and beyond.

December 7th – The fashion week kicked off with ‘MEET THE DESIGNERS’ where #AFWk hosted press, influencers, boutiques, stylists, photographers, and all parties that may be interested in striking business with designers participating in the fashion week. It was an opportunity for designers to take hold of the post-event features, stocking in stores, and more. The event was hosted by Okyeame Kwame, a top-renowned musician from Ghana and an advocate for supporting made-in-Ghana and made-in-Africa goods. It took place at Lokko House, a concept store that has built a name from supporting African creatives being one of the go-to locations for those looking to purchase Ghanaian goods.

December 8th – Next was #AFPA, the African Fashion Photography & Art Exhibition. This was held at the newly launched Art Africa Gallery in Osu, where Accra Fashion Week gave a platform to fashion photographers and artists from around the nation to exhibit their astonishing paintings and works with a slight touch of fashion. The event also held a fashion show with Buy Direct bags, a wholesale bag outlet in Ghana alongside Mikoko swimwear.

December 9th – Accra Fashion Week put education to the forefront by hosting The 2nd Edition of the African Fashion Summit. With the rise of foreign intervention in African fashion, the AFS focused on the essence of independence in African fashion with Speakers Kwab Asamoah of popular Ghanaian brand Kustom Looks, Richard Ohene Sika from awarding winning Ghanaian school Riohs College of Design, Abrantie the Gentleman, and Faith Senam. The summit hosted reps from various nations such as Nigeria, Germany, USA, Barbados, Seychelles, Togo, Mali, and more.

December 10th & 11th – The main runway action took place on Saturday and Sunday at Ghana Dubai. Designers from over 10 alternative nations registered on their own accord to be part of the biggest fashion event to take place in Africa. The line up of designers featured heavy hitters from Ghana such as Mikoko Deluxe, Catherine L Africa, Adjasam, Red Cotton, Masantewaa Emporium, Kustom Looks, Kayadua, Ab Martins, Angelina Scissora, and Zaqi enCloth. With foreign participating brands; Minaladi (Nigeria), OJZ (Seychelles), Cyboniso Designs (South Africa), Ashara (Senegal/Cote d’Ivoire), Mshona (Uganda), Sassy By Etty (Nigeria), Conrad Sinclair (USA/Barbados), Houm’Nou (Mali), Katiti (Seychelles), Mounir Moda (Senegal), Impari Moda (Germany).

Also, some new brands made their debut showcase on the runway such as Aba Blankson, Ntomaadie, Vicci Mahi, Annola Designs, Akosua Kangah, The Nation Association, and Yayraa. The night was filled with celebrities and witnessed Reggie Rockstone walk for Kustom Looks, Ahoufe Patri for Akosua Kangah, and Ayisha Yakubu for ZaQi enCloth, amongst an audience of over 700 people each day breaking grounds for a fashion week in Ghana and across the continent.