The much anticipated Division One, zone three league match between two Eastern Region teams, Okyeman Planners FC and Oda Kotoku Royals FC ended one all at the Akyem Old Tafo Rovers park.

The first half of the fiercely contested match ended in a goalless draw with both teams’ having little to show.

It was the away team Kotoku Royals which scored the first goal in the second half through Augustine Boakye before Mohammed Fuseini equalised for Okyeman Planners to draw level.

Both teams have high hopes of booking the only qualification spot from zone three to play in the Ghana Premier League.

As at the close of matchday 14, Oda Kotoku Royals have 28 points, while Okyeman Planners have 26 points.