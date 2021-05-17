Okyeman Planners
Okyeman Planners FC booked a qualification spot to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup after they defeated Kotoku Royals by a lone goal in the preliminary stage of the competition at the Old Tafo Rovers park.

The only goal of the match was scored in the second half through Mohammed Fuseini who converted a remarkable free kick to ensure his team Okyeman Planners stayed in the competition.

The two sides met not too long ago in a Division One fixture at the same venue which ended one all, however, this time the home team made their home advantage counted.

Okyeman Planners would have to wait for their next opponents when the next draw takes place.

