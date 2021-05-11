Okyeman Planners FC
Okyeman Planners FC defeated Accra City Stars FC by two goals to one in a Division One Zone Three encounter played at the Rovers Park in Old Tafo in the Eastern Region.

It was the away team Accra City Stars which got the first goal in the early minutes into the first half, but the home team cancelled the goal through Vitus Yamoah to ensure the first half ended in a draw.

However, the second half produced an end to end action, but it was the home team that took advantage and scored the second goal through Emmanuel Amoah to put his side in the lead.

Okyeman Planners after the home win are now fourth on the 16-team zone three league table with 35 points.

Okyeman Planners defender Vitus Yamoah received the Most Valuable Player(MVP) award for the day.

