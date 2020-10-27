Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area, has donated medical supplies to the Kyebi Government Hospital, to improve healthcare service and delivery.

The donation included; Oxygen Concentrator, Patient Monitors, Monitor Stands, Vital Signs Monitor, Autoclave, Physiotherapy Thread Mill, four washing machines and two brand new SUV and pick-up vehicles.

Okyenhene, presenting the items to the Hospital said healthcare delivery was a shared responsibility and government could not do it alone, hence the gesture to ensure the facility functioned well.

He urged health workers to show professionalism in their line of duty to build confidence of the public to seek healthcare services from the facility.

Dr Richard Nii Darky Dodoo, Medical Superintendent of the hospital who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Okyenhene and a assured that the items would be put to good use.