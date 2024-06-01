Okyenhene Encourages Elite Support for Community Development in Eastern Region

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has issued a call to the privileged members of society, urging them to invest in the development of their communities and contribute to their progress.

Addressing a durbar organized by the Adonten division of the Akyem Abuakwa State as part of his 25th anniversary celebration on the Ofori Panin stool, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin acknowledged the achievements of individuals from Kukurantumi and Tafo who have attained prominent positions.

Highlighting the educational advancements within the Adonten division, particularly in Kukurantumi and Tafo, Osagyefuo noted the presence of numerous educational institutions. He also recognized the contributions of many influential figures in the Information Technology industry and other sectors to national development.

Encouraging those in positions of influence to support Okyeman’s development agenda, Osagyefuo emphasized the importance of unity within the Adonten division, notwithstanding any existing conflicts. He stressed the significance of adhering to traditional and customary procedures in resolving chieftaincy disputes.

In his remarks, the Adontenhene Daasebre Boamah Darko commended the Okyenhene for his outstanding leadership and service during his 25-year tenure. He highlighted various developmental projects spearheaded by the Okyenhene, including the construction of ten basic schools known as the Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools, the establishment of the University College of Agriculture, Environment and Science, and initiatives aimed at addressing climate change and global warming.

The Adonten division, serving as the second in command in the Akyem Abuakwa State, oversees over 155 towns and villages, including Kukurantumi, Tafo, Asuom, Apapam, Takyiman, Osiem, Adoagyiri, Nkronso, and Akooko. In the absence of the Okyenhene, the Adontenhene manages the administration of the Akyem Abuakwa State.