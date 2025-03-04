Okyenhene’s Vigilante Force Sparks Fear, Violates Act 999

Tensions are rising in Kyebi following the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin’s controversial decision to introduce an armed land guard group alongside a task force to protect the Birim River. The move, which directly violates Ghana’s Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), has sparked fear and outrage among miners and residents.

Leading the vigilante group is the notorious land guard commander, Abass Sakini, who was personally introduced to sub-chiefs by the Okyenhene. Sources indicate that these land guards have been tasked with asserting control over mining operations in the area. However, their aggressive tactics have been met with strong resistance, with some miners reportedly arming themselves in fear of violent confrontations.

Okyenhene’s Move Violates Ghanaian Law

The formation of this armed group stands in direct contradiction to Act 999, which strictly prohibits the establishment and operation of vigilante groups, including land guards. The law states:

Prohibition of Land Guards: Employing land guards for land or property protection is illegal, with offenders facing 5 to 15 years in prison.

Criminalization of Vigilante Groups: Membership, funding, or support for such groups is a criminal offense with severe penalties.

Exclusive Role of Law Enforcement: Only state security agencies are authorized to maintain law and order.

Despite this clear legal framework, the Okyenhene’s actions suggest a blatant disregard for the law, raising concerns about selective enforcement and impunity.

Will Authorities Act, or Will Impunity Prevail?

Pressure is mounting on the Kyebi Police Commander to take immediate action and prevent further escalation. If the situation is not addressed swiftly, it could set a dangerous precedent, encouraging other traditional leaders to form their own security forces, ultimately undermining national security and the rule of law.

Residents and legal experts are closely watching to see if the government will uphold the law or allow the Okyenhene’s actions to go unchecked.