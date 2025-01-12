Ola Michael Declares Amerado a Better Rapper Than Medikal

Entertainment commentator and movie producer Ola Michael has expressed his belief that Amerado is a better rapper than Medikal, citing lyrical depth and creativity as the main reasons for his judgment.

Speaking on Penpensiwa, a popular entertainment talk show hosted by Obomengniibaa Nana Akua on AsaasePa 107.3 FM on January 11, Ola Michael shared his thoughts on the evolving dynamics of rap music in Ghana.

He acknowledged that many rappers today are blending singing with rapping, but emphasized that hardcore rap is undergoing significant changes. Despite this, Ola confidently stated, “Medikal is a good rapper, but Amerado is a better rapper.”

Ola elaborated on the difference between the two artists by pointing out that while Medikal’s style tends to be playful and catchy with relatable street terms, Amerado stands out by creating original, thought-provoking narratives that resonate deeply with his audience.

“Amerado creates the terms for the streets; they don’t pick from the streets. Medikal, on the other hand, uses street terms,” he explained.

This comparison underscores the unique styles of both rappers, with Medikal often focusing on fun, catchy rhymes and Amerado being more focused on authenticity and meaningful content.

Penpensiwa continues to be a platform for lively discussions and insights into Ghana's entertainment industry