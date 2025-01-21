Olam Agri and GIZ Strengthen Partnership to Drive Sustainability in Global Agri-Food Sector

Olam Agri, a global leader in the food, feed, and fiber agri-business sector, has solidified its commitment to sustainable agriculture with a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in their 15-year-long collaboration and will further their joint efforts to enhance sustainable practices across agriculture supply chains in developing markets, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The MoU establishes a framework for a deeper and more strategic partnership between Olam Agri and GIZ. Their focus will be on key agricultural commodities such as rice, cotton, and rubber, aiming to promote climate-resilient food production while protecting vital resources like soil, biodiversity, and water. Both organizations are working to improve smallholder farmer productivity and profitability, ensuring that sustainable practices are embedded across agricultural value chains.

At the heart of this partnership are three critical objectives. First, they aim to bolster sustainable food production at various scales, focusing on climate adaptation while safeguarding environmental resources. Second, they seek to improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers by granting them access to services and opportunities for inclusive growth. Lastly, the collaboration will advance sustainability and traceability across agricultural supply chains, aligning with Olam Agri’s broader vision for a sustainable, food-secure future.

Sunny Verghese, Co-Founder & Group CEO of Olam Agri, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We’ve made significant strides in transforming smallholder farming to be more sustainable and productive. This partnership with GIZ is pivotal as we scale our sustainability programs in emerging agricultural economies.”

GIZ’s Managing Director, Anna Sophie Herken, also praised the partnership, highlighting the positive impact they have had on global food production. “This MoU marks an exciting new chapter in our efforts to drive climate-smart farming practices. We are excited to broaden and deepen our cooperation to enhance the sustainability of agricultural supply chains,” Herken said.

The two organizations have already achieved significant success in their joint initiatives, such as the Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP), which they helped establish in 2011. This project has advanced sustainable rice cultivation by promoting climate-smart methods that reduce water and fertilizer usage, while also lowering methane emissions—a major contributor to global warming. Through the Market Oriented Smallholder Value Chain (MSVC) rice project in Southeast Asia, the partnership has positively impacted over 28,000 smallholder farmers, increasing their incomes by 20 percent while reducing their environmental footprint.

The MoU also covers additional key areas of focus for future projects, including regenerative agriculture, reducing post-harvest losses, providing financial access for smallholders, and fostering economic inclusion and rights. Both parties are committed to driving innovation in these sectors, with a focus on cross-sectoral issues such as climate and carbon credits, landscape-scale initiatives, and digital solutions.

With their long-standing partnership and shared commitment to sustainable development, Olam Agri and GIZ are positioned to continue making meaningful contributions toward transforming global agriculture for the better, benefiting both farmers and the environment.