Olam Agri Earns Prestigious Top Employer Recognition Across Ten Countries in 2025

Olam Agri has once again secured its position as a leading employer, earning the title of Top Employer in ten countries, including Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Australia, The Netherlands, and Switzerland.

This accolade, bestowed by the Top Employers Institute, marks an exceptional achievement for the company as it is also celebrated as the Top Employer on the African continent for the fifth consecutive year.

This recognition underscores Olam Agri’s steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace environment that champions diversity, inclusion, and collaboration, providing employees with opportunities to thrive both professionally and personally. The Top Employers Institute, a globally respected authority in evaluating excellence in human resources, recognised Olam Agri for its outstanding efforts in cultivating a purpose-driven organisation that prioritises employee wellbeing and career development.

Olam Agri’s achievement is part of a broader trend of companies around the world receiving recognition for their human resources practices, with the Top Employers Institute certifying over 2,400 companies across 125 countries and regions. The rigorous certification process includes evaluating six key HR domains, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Speaking on the recognition, Sriram Subramanian, Chief HR Officer at Olam Agri, expressed pride in the company’s work culture, which encourages ownership and innovation. “At Olam Agri, we foster a purpose-driven workplace where employees thrive. We empower our team to create meaningful contributions to our company, customers, communities, and the environment,” Subramanian said. “Guided by our entrepreneurial spirit, we embrace diversity and create an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.”

In an era where corporate resilience and adaptability are paramount, Olam Agri’s emphasis on cultivating a high-performing culture has set it apart. The company offers its employees not only opportunities for growth but also the chance to make a significant impact on global challenges such as food security, climate change, and sustainability. Through its global reach, Olam Agri provides diverse career paths that span continents, allowing employees to develop skills, broaden their perspectives, and build fulfilling careers.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink also lauded the organisation’s continuous efforts to prioritise people in a rapidly changing world. “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of rapid change, where technological, economic, and social factors continually reshape our world, these extraordinary times bring out the best in people and organisations. This year’s Top Employers Certification Programme showcases the resilience of the certified Top Employers 2025, who consistently prioritise the growth and wellbeing of their people, as they enrich the world of work.”

With this ongoing recognition, Olam Agri affirms its reputation as a forward-thinking employer committed to creating a better world of work—where employees are not just seen as a resource, but as essential drivers of the company’s long-term vision and success. Through its diverse and inclusive policies, the company is poised to continue leading by example in shaping a workplace that truly puts people first.