Olam Agri Ghana Celebrates 30 Years with Excellence Awards and Reflections on Growth

Olam Agri Ghana, a leader in supply chain management, marked a major milestone on January 13, 2025, as it celebrated 30 years of business in the country with a grand edition of its Annual Excellence Awards.

The event honoured the outstanding achievements of its dedicated employees, recognising those whose contributions have been instrumental in the company’s success over the past three decades.

Founded in 1994, Olam Agri Ghana has played an integral role in the nation’s food and agriculture sector. From modest beginnings with just 20 employees, the company has grown into a key player, with a workforce of more than 1,200 today. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to local employment and community development, further solidifying its impact on Ghana’s food security.

The Excellence Awards ceremony recognised 24 employees for their exemplary performance over the past year and acknowledged 39 individuals for their long service, loyalty, and dedication. These recognitions highlight the company’s focus on rewarding hard work and commitment within its team.

Baibhav Biswas, the Country Head of Olam Agri Ghana, delivered a heartfelt keynote address reflecting on the company’s impressive journey. He expressed deep gratitude to the employees who have contributed to its success and growth. “As we celebrate 30 years in Ghana, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to each member of our team. Your hard work and dedication have been instrumental in our growth and success. We are excited about the future and remain dedicated to supporting the development of Ghana’s agricultural sector while creating opportunities for our workforce,” Biswas remarked, emphasizing the crucial role of teamwork and community engagement in driving the company’s vision forward.

The evening’s festivities included captivating performances from award-winning gospel artist Nacee and popular hitmaker King Paluta, who kept the crowd energized with a string of hit songs. The event was hosted by celebrated TV personality Jay Foley and Olam Agri’s Learning & Development (L&D) Manager, Portia Napaaba, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.

In recognition of its exemplary human resource practices, Olam Agri Ghana has earned the prestigious ‘Top Employer’ certification from the Top Employer Institute for four consecutive years. This accolade acknowledges the company’s dedication to maintaining international best practices in employee management, ensuring an exceptional work environment and opportunities for professional growth.

Looking forward, Olam Agri Ghana remains committed to supporting the agricultural sector in Ghana, continuing its legacy of growth, sustainability, and community engagement. As the company celebrates three decades of success, its focus on nurturing talent and fostering innovation promises to further strengthen its position as a cornerstone of Ghana’s food and agribusiness industry.