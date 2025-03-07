Olam Agri Rolls Out Nationwide Health Screenings for Ghanaian Bakers

Agribusiness giant Olam Agri has intensified efforts to safeguard food hygiene in Ghana’s baking sector through its My Healthy Baker initiative, offering free health screenings and hygiene training to thousands of artisanal bakers.

The program, conducted in partnership with the Central Regional Coordinating Council and consultancy firm Twentyth Consult, targets gaps in compliance with mandatory health standards, aiming to curb foodborne illnesses and uplift industry practices.

During a recent campaign in Cape Coast, over 1,000 bakers were tested for Hepatitis B, typhoid, and hypertension—conditions that could compromise food safety if left undetected. Business Head of Olam Agri’s Grains Division, Soumya Saxena, noted widespread non-compliance with annual health checks required by law. “Many bakers weren’t prioritizing screenings, risking both their well-being and public health,” he said. “Through this initiative, we’re empowering them with knowledge and tools to thrive responsibly.”

The drive also included workshops on hygiene protocols, such as handwashing, workspace cleanliness, and cholera prevention. Richard Apaloo, Managing Consultant at Twentyth Consult, revealed that informal surveys showed “alarming gaps” in bakers’ awareness of basic food safety practices. “We’ve collaborated with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to develop standardized guidelines,” he explained. “Bakers must now work closely with environmental health officers to implement these measures.”

Central Regional Environmental Health Officer William Goku stressed the broader public health stakes. “Contaminated food can trigger cholera outbreaks, which spread rapidly through poor hygiene,” he warned. “Ensuring bakers adhere to protocols isn’t optional—it’s a lifeline for communities.”

Goku praised the initiative for aligning with Ghana’s cholera prevention strategies, particularly in flood-prone areas where waterborne diseases remain endemic. Meanwhile, participants welcomed the intervention, with one baker describing it as “long overdue.”

Analysts say Olam Agri’s campaign highlights the critical role of corporate-led partnerships in bridging regulatory enforcement gaps. With an estimated 50% of Ghana’s workforce engaged in informal sectors like small-scale baking, such initiatives could reshape food safety norms nationwide.

As the program expands, stakeholders urge sustained collaboration between industry players and health authorities. For now, the focus remains on turning compliance into habit—one bakery at a time.