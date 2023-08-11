This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Olamide, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afropop star Olamide joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Jinja“ He also discusses his new album, ‘Unruly,’ performing around the world, and continuing to grow his record label, YBNL.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Black Sherif, Nektunez, Jeremih & Young Jonn, Tha Boy Myles feat. BNXN, KekeLingo, Mpho.wav & Zakes Bantwini, and Lady Amar & Starr Healer feat. Murumba Pitch & T-Man SA.

Africa Rising

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Olivetheboy—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: Ghana featured artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “GoodSin,” and “Je.”

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Eswatini amapiano star Uncle Waffles and her collab with Tony Duardo, “Echoes (feat. Manana & Lusanda),” from Apple Music’s Motherland Honey playlist.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, August 11th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Olamide tells Apple Music about his ‘Unruly’ Tour

I think the last time I was on stage was probably last year at Mr. Money’s concert in London, but this year in December, if you’re going to Ghana just stop by Nigeria! I’m going to be having my concert in Nigeria. Right after that I’m going on tour next summer – US tour, Europe and all that – Im gonna be back on the road man.

My fans, they’ve been hollering ‘Yo come outside! Come play!’ Now I’m ready. I’ve been on the ground, trying to put in work and get my stuff together because the new wave is so crazy right now and you just have to figure a way to be in tune with time, which is not easy so I’ve been working on that for so long. That’s why it took me so long.

Olamide tells Apple Music about Starting YBNL Records

The world is in love with my stuff, [and] I’m grateful for it but now it’s time to make sure I reinvest in that same thing that’s making you love and appreciate me. It used to be just passion but it’s high time I step up, reinvest and make this a proper business. I set up my own label, started signing artists because I didn’t want all that money to just go wasting on ballin’ and all that! All that money had to go back into the grind, man. That’s how the whole thing started.