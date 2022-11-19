Old Boys Association of Mfantsipim supports alma mater

The age-long acute water shortage suffered by Mfantsipim School has been resolved with the handing over of a 140,000-litre capacity water supply project by the Old Boys Association (MOBA).

The 1.5 million-Cedi project was funded by the 2022 Sponsoring Year Groups (SYG) led by MOBA 1992 with support from MOBA 1962, MOBA 1972, MOBA 1982 and MOBA 2002.

It will significantly improve the water and sanitation situation in the school and end the problem of both tutors and students having to roam in search of water before attending classes, gravely affecting teaching and learning.

The water facility formed part of a raft of projects undertaken by the SYG to mark the school’s 146th anniversary.

Mr Philip Kwesi Jones, President of MOBA 1992, said they were motivated by the urgent need to resolve the grave water and sanitation challenge which had existed in the school since they were there some 35 years ago.

“When we were here, we were less than 1,000 for a seven-year stream but now we have a three-year stream and they are close to 4,000.

He noted that due to the dedication of MOBA towards the development of the school, it was easy mobilising funds for the project.

“Along the way we had some sponsors coming on board but about 98 per cent of the funds came from the old boys,” he said.

Mr Amey Dovlo, Head of the project committee and member of MOBA 1992, said the facility would easily distribute water to all facilities, including the master’s flat since it was sited at a central location with standby pumps.

“It will have a tremendous impact. We won’t see teachers in treks looking for water before coming to school,” he said, adding that the situation will be monitored for possible expansion in the future.

The Very Rev. Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo, the Headmaster of the school, expressed joy for the project, especially with the positive impact it would have on academic work.

He commended the old boys for their demonstration of love and dedication towards the development of the school.

“Giving is an act of worship. May God bless you for giving back to the school all-year-round, your pockets will never go dry,” he prayed.