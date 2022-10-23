Old executives of Sissala West NDC kicked out

The delegates in the Sissala West constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have voted out former executives of the party who contested and confirmed new ones in a bid to win the 2024 election.

The only four members of the old executives who went unopposed to work with the newly elected executives were Mr Kuunibe Vitalis, treasurer, Mr Baluwie Rahman deputy treasurer, Mr Abudu Fuseini Gbene, communications and Mr Navei Saaibu as deputy communications whose positions were not contested.

Mr Mahamud Faisal, new chairman-elect polled 469 votes to beat Mr Ishmael Manaf, the incumbent who managed 329 while the third contestant, Mr Sinto Sumaila Baluri had 166 votes.

Mr Gbanha Sumaila Mustapha beat his opponent Mr Osman Abdul Rahman with 317 to 161 votes for the vice chairman position.

Mr Issah Sulemana, defeated two contenders to win the secretary’s position with 520 votes leaving behind Mr Niabrara Sulemana with 294 and Osman Mustapha Jaadi with 340.

Deputy secretary was won by Yakubu Kayan with 476 votes to beat Adams Bandei Gbemmie with 390 votes whike Mr Giro Nashiru garnered 454 votes to beat Mr Baata Abass with 414 in the organizer’s position.

Mr Kasim Bugu got 359 but lost to Adama Wahab who had 510 votes.

For the Youth organizers, Mr Fatchu Aziz lost to Mr Nurudeen Saani with 28 to 68 votes.

Deputy Youth Organizer went to Mr Kuriwie Abass with 46 votes beating Mr Nuhu Ballu with 25 and Mr Salim Douglas with 26 votes.

The Women’s Organizer slot went to Madam Mariam Kobzie who got 51 votes to beat long-term Madam Sumaila Alijata who gathered 45 votes.

For Zongo Caucus, Mr Abdul Wahid Tinga Salifu got 485 votes to beat Mr Fuseini Imoro who managed 382.

Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemana, a former Member of Parliament for the Sissala West described the elections as a win for the NDC since the delegates selected their choice.

He commended the people for the show of unity and cooperation within the party, and noted that it was a win for the NDC and not for individual feat.

He said, “You all know we are fighting for power in 2024, and our hope is that you would all work towards the victory of the party.”