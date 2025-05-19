Old Mutual and GUBA Partner to Launch Diaspora-Focused Insurance Solutions

Old Mutual Ghana has formed a strategic partnership with the GUBA Diaspora Network to provide tailored travel and personal accident insurance for diasporans engaging with Ghana.

The collaboration addresses the unique needs of Africans abroad traveling for business, investment, or cultural purposes, offering coverage for medical emergencies, accidental injury, and permanent disability.

Roy Punungwe, Group CEO of Old Mutual Ghana, stated: “This partnership reflects our commitment to inclusive financial solutions that support the diaspora’s growing role in Ghana’s development.” David Ayisi of GUBA Tours added: “Our members now gain critical protection, enabling confident engagement with Ghana.”

The initiative aligns with Ghana’s rising diaspora appeal—fueled by political stability and investment opportunities—which attracts over one million annual visitors and generates $4.5 billion in remittances. Both organizations hinted at expanding future collaborations to address broader financial needs of diasporans.

Old Mutual Ghana, a subsidiary of the pan-African Old Mutual Group, offers life insurance and pension products, while GUBA facilitates diaspora connections to Ghana’s economy.