Old Mutual awards outstanding sales employees with all-expense paid trip to Namibia

Old Mutual has long been a leader in the financial services industry. One of the ways that the business shows appreciation to employees is by recognizing their hard work and dedication through various incentives and awards.

Some groups of Old Mutual sales employees were recently rewarded with a trip of a lifetime for their exceptional performance.

The trip was a five-day, all-expenses-paid adventure to Namibia, one of the world’s most beautiful cities. The winners were a diverse group of sales employees from various branches across the country, representing different levels of experience and expertise. They were selected based on their exceptional sales performance over the past year, exceeding their targets and demonstrating a commitment to delivering excellent service to their clients.

The group’s itinerary was jam-packed with exciting activities and experiences. They visited some of the city’s top attractions. The group enjoyed a thrilling desert safari, where they rode camels and experienced an evening of fine dining and entertainment under the stars.

One of the highlights of the trip was a visit to Old Mutual’s Namibia office. The winners had the opportunity to meet with the company’s top executives and learn about the company’s operations in the region. The visit provided valuable insights into the global financial services industry and gave the winners a chance to network with colleagues from different parts of the world.

The trip was not just a reward for the winners’ outstanding performance but also a way for Old Mutual to show its commitment to employee development and engagement. The experience provided the winners with an opportunity to bond with each other, form new friendships, and create lasting memories. It also demonstrated Old Mutual’s dedication to creating a positive and supportive work environment that fosters employee motivation and engagement.

